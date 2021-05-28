Menu
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, May 28
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, May 28
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
28th May 2021 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

JOHNSTON, Ian Mitchell; WHITE, Kyle Anthony | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

DEEN, I; DEEN, M; DEEN; Z; EIG; HARRIS; JACKSON; KANNEH; KHALIF; KING; LE; MARTIN; MORRISSEY; RICHARDSON; TRAN; VECCHIO; VOIGT; VU; WOLSTENCROFT; GANE; GANGOO | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

AHMED; ANDERSON; BELL; BEST; CHRISTOFFELSZ; CLAIR; DEMPSEY; FOWLER; GENN; KUMAR; LIU; MAYOYA; MCLAUGHLIN; PRAMSCHUFER; QUINLAN; SAVAGE; TENISIO; WEBSTER; WOOD | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

GLIDDON | Judge Smith | Court 6 Floor 4 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

YANKO, Wayne | Judge McGinness | Court 25 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

LOPEZ GODOY, Tito Humberto | Judge Reid | Court 30 Floor 8 | 10:30 AM | (Sentence)

RAFTER, Stephen Francis | Judge Long S.C. | Court 36 Floor 9 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

SOUTHPORT MATTERS | Judge Kent QC | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

BEENLEIGH MATTER | Judge Kent QC | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:30 AM | (Delivery of Judgment)

D'ARCY, Jack Austin; CLIMPSON, Benjamin; BURELL, Roslyn Jane | Judge Lynham | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

NEW, Michael Alan | Judge Loury QC | Court 34 Floor 9 | 9:15 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

MORRISSEY, Stuart | Judge Byrne QC | Court 31 Floor 8 | 9:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

PETTIGREW, Gary Ramon; SALLOUM, Basem | Judge Byrne QC | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

SILCOCK, Marc Charles | Judge Clarke | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, May 28

