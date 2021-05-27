Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

MT ISA CIRCUIT | Judge Dearden | Court 23 Floor 7 | 1:30 PM | (Callover - Legal Representatives Required)

CAIRNS CIRCUIT | Judge McGinness | Court 25 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Callover - Legal Representatives Required)

YANKO, Wayne | Judge McGinness | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

LOPEZ GODOY, Tito Humberto | Judge Reid | Court 30 Floor 8 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

STICKENS, Gabriel Jarrod | Judge Reid | Court 30 Floor 8 | 1:30 PM | (Sentence)

RAFTER, Stephen Francis | Judge Long S.C. | Court 36 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

RYKE, Wilhelmus Maria | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

STEEL; BROWN; JABBOUR; KAMARA; THIELE; MACHOL; MILEY; NIELSON; PETTERSSON | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

BALFOUR, Sa; BALFOUR, St; BOUGHTON; BROWN; BURMAN; DARE; ERTEL; FIRIC; GROVES; HURLSTONE; LASKUS; LE; NGATUVAI; NYUNT; O'SULLIVAN; SIMS; TALAKAI; TEOHAERE; TWADDLE; WILLIAMS; MOY; RUSSELL-SMITH | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

STAFFORD, Graeme Robert; POUNDER, Jarrad Andrew | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

GRAY, Zakery Martin | Judge Lynham | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

VANDERVLIS, Daniel Martin; THORNE, Beau Nicholas; RUSSELL, Patrice Ariki | Judge Loury QC | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

MORRISSEY, Stuart | Judge Byrne QC | Court 31 Floor 8 | 9:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

ROCKHAMPTON MATTER | Judge Clarke | Court 37 Floor 9 | 9:45 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

TYSON, Craig John | Judge Clarke | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

WALTERS, Barrie Archie Thomas | Judge Clarke | Court 37 Floor 9 | Not Before 11:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

