Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, May 26

District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, May 26

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

EVERITT, Neil | Judge Smith | Court 6 Floor 4 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

YANKO, Wayne | Judge McGinness | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

LOPEZ GODOY, Tito Humberto | Judge Reid | Court 30 Floor 8 | 9:15 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

RAFTER, Stephen Francis | Judge Long S.C. | Court 36 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

BROWNLEE, Denise; THORNE, Aaron James Garnet | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

COLEGATE; GLOVER; GRAHAM; HO; LYNCH; MOHAMMADI; MOY; POWELL; PRAMSCHUFER; RUSSELL-SMITH; SALLOUM; WANG; WHITLEY; GANGOO | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

DICKENS | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

EADES, Brendan Eric; WILLIS, Tyson Victor | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

ARDADI TUBA, Hamad | Judge Lynham | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

WALLIS, David Stephen; SMITH, David Ross; DEKUKU, Charles | Judge Lynham | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

MORRISSEY, Stuart | Judge Byrne QC | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

WOHLMAN, Shane Andrew | Judge Clarke | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, May 26