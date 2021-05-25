Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, May 25
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, May 25
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
25th May 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Community Newsletter SignUp

CAIRNS CIRCUIT | Judge Smith | Court 6 Floor 4 | 9:00 AM | (Callover - Legal Representatives Required)

RENELLA, Joseph Carmine | Judge Smith | Court 6 Floor 4 | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BAKER, Scott David; BYRNE, Jesse Joe Arthur; EVANS, Harley James; HYDE, Daniel Jagger; MORGAN, Nathan John Eric; NAUER, Pene; POLLOCK, Nathen Brett; RILEY, Charles Bell; STRAFFORD, Jarred Taylor; RAHURAHU, David Raymond | Judge Smith | Court 6 Floor 4 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

WALKER, Jadee | Judge Richards | Court 29 Floor 8 | 9:45 AM | (Re-Opening of Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

YANKO, Wayne | Judge McGinness | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

LOPEZ GODOY, Tito Humberto | Judge Reid | Court 30 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

RAFTER, Stephen Francis | Judge Long S.C. | Court 36 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

STANIK, Kane Edward Stanislaw; DAVIS, Carl Kenneth | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

RICHARDS, Cassandra | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ACIOBANITEI; EARL; IRVING; KING; REIL; SCOWCROFT; XAVIER | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

ALLEN; BROOKS; BROOKS; BROWN; CARUANA; COOK; DAHLSTROM; DALLAS; DEVECCHI; GANGOO; HALAFAUIA; MAHONEY; MANNERS; MASON-WEBB; MORRISSEY; NEILSON; NETTER; NGUYEN; STAMP; TRINH; TURNER | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

MORRISSEY, Stuart | Judge Byrne QC | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

AITKEN, Stephen Robert | Judge Clarke | Court 37 Floor 9 | 9:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

CARR, Andrew Michael | Judge Clarke | Court 37 Floor 9 | 2:30 PM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, May 25

More Stories

court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Revealed: The Qld suburbs most targeted by thieves

        Premium Content Revealed: The Qld suburbs most targeted by thieves

        Crime Thieves are once again hitting the streets as people go back to work. We reveal the suburbs most hit by thieves and the safest places to live.

        • 25th May 2021 8:33 AM
        Melbourne visitors ordered to quarantine after four cases

        Premium Content Melbourne visitors ordered to quarantine after four cases

        Health Queensland covid advice after four new cases in Melbourne

        ‘Shot five times’: Animal activists slam tragic cattle truck deaths

        Premium Content ‘Shot five times’: Animal activists slam tragic cattle truck...

        News Police are investigating an incident in which eight injured cattle had to be...

        10 ways to turbo-charge Qld's economic growth

        Premium Content 10 ways to turbo-charge Qld's economic growth

        Business Build QLD: Urbis outlines 10 future growth sectors in Queensland