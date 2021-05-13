Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

TURKKAN, Ahmet | Chief Judge | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

SLADE, Jeffrey Richard Percy | Chief Judge | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

JACKSON, Lakisha Le | Chief Judge | Court 25 Floor 7 | Not Before 11:30 AM | (Sentence)

SHARPE, Neil Robert | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BUCHAN; CHOL; DEACON; DUTTON; FAHEY; KELLY; KHAN; PHAM; RYKE; TAMAN-ADNUM; TUT; BOND; SCARBOROUGH; IRONS | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

WOODOWARD; GRITT; YOUNG | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

VADIVEL, Thavaseelan | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 9:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

MACKAY MATTER | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 1:00 PM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

BLANCH, Rebeca | Judge Reid | Court 36 Floor 9 | 9:00 AM | (Show Cause)

STEVENS, Lachlan Kai | Judge Burnett | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Legal Representatives Required)

YOUNG, Matt John; MARTIN, Kayne | Judge Muir | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

NEW, Michael Alan | Judge Loury QC | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

LOIZOU, Jamie Anthony Louca | Judge Barlow QC | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

WOOD, Ian Andrew | Judge Barlow QC | Court 28 Floor 8 | 11:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

WARNER, Gavin Neville | Judge Byrne QC | Court 30 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

