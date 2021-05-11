Menu
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, May 11
Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
11th May 2021 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

TURKKAN, Ahmet | Chief Judge | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

GODDARD, Dale; HILL, Douglas Jeffrey; HULCOMBE, Michael John | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

HOLLAND-WILLIAMS, Dohntay Chicho Joseph | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ALI; BOUCHER; BRENNAN; DAVIDSON; EVANS; FOWKE; GREEN; KAHUROA; KHAN; MAHONEY; MORRISSEY; PORTER; RICHARDS; ROGAN; SESAY; STENNER; TORPEY; UZOMA; VU; WARD BATTEN; SENDON; SUTTLE | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

MACEY; AURISCH; SYMMS | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

KORNEL, Aleksander; GRIBBEN, Cindy Alexia | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

MACKAY MATTER | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

VADIVEL, Thavaseelan | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

CURRIE, David Marvin; GRAY, Cassandra Ellen | Judge Rinaudo | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

SEALEY, Christopher John | Judge Rinaudo | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

FRANCIS. Nicholas Stimson | Judge Burnett | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

OSBOURNE, Tania | Judge Muir | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

NEW, Michael Alan | Judge Loury QC | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

BRIDGE, Matthew | Judge Barlow QC | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

SILCOCK | Judge Byrne QC | Court 30 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Delivery of Judgment)

WARNER, Gavin Neville | Judge Byrne QC | Court 30 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, May 11

