District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, May 10
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
10th May 2021 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

DESAI, Mitul Sandipkumar | Chief Judge | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

NIEMEYER, Brenda Lee | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

DAN, Joel Gregory; PETTITT, Jasmine Jean Lillian | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

AMBROSINI; BATTEN; FOGGIN; FOSTER; HEWLETT; HURLSTONE; HURREN; JENNINGS; KANDIAH; MCALEVEY; MURPHY; NICHOLAS; RILEY; STREPELIAS; SUTTLE; THORNTON; WOODWARD; FAULKNER | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

DRUMMOND; HOLLIS; HUGHES; KANNEH; LOLI; REDMOND; WANMA; WILHELMSEN | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

ARDADI TUBA; BORGARTZ; KUMAR; TATT | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Callover - Legal Representatives Required)

STEPHENS-CUNNINGHAM, William Gordon Jack; FOXALL, Jason Patrick; GOLTZ, Ali Travis | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

BUNDABERG CIRCUIT | Judge Rackemann | Court 39 Floor 9 | 9:30 AM | (Callover - Legal Representatives Required)

VADIVEL, Thavaseelan | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

TREMBATH, Melinda Jane | Judge Rinaudo | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

HUBBER, Jeffrey Brian | Judge Rinaudo | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:30 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

FRANCIS. Nicholas Stimson | Judge Burnett | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

HUYNH, Phong Tan | Judge Muir | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

CONLON, Jarrod William | Judge Muir | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

NEW, Michael Alan | Judge Loury QC | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

BRIDGE, Matthew | Judge Barlow QC | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

WARNER, Gavin Neville | Judge Byrne QC | Court 30 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, May 10

