District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, March 16
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
16th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

GODDARD, Dale; FLOYDE, Jamie-Lee; EBRAHIMI, Ali; WALLIKER, Rebecca Anne; DAVEY, Lutrica Anne; HULCOMBE, Michael John; TAYLOR, Suellen Jan; RYKE, Wilhelmus Maria | Judge Dearden | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

AH-CHONG; BROWN; COOLWELL; FORBES; HEIBLOEM; HOANG; KHAN; LIVERMORE; MARTIN; MCCURDY; MCKENNA; MOHAMMADI; PHOTINOS; RAU; REUMER; TRAN; VICTOR; VISSER; WALTERS | Judge Dearden | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

ARAMOANA; HOLLAND-WILLIAMS; PETTET; STEWART | Judge Dearden | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

CREEN, Neville | Judge Dearden | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

CARR, Nathaniel Peter | Judge Everson | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BUCKINGHAM, Dylan Barry Phillip | Judge Burnett | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

SIYAWEZE, Leonce | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

WHITE, Luke Baines | Judge Porter QC | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

MAMARA, Nick | Judge Jarro | Court 30 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

CLOSE, Chelsea; COX, Alison Ida; HATTON, Lee John | Judge Byrne QC | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

SMITH, Michael Brad | Judge Jackson Q.C. | Court 24 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

GRIFFIN, Jessica-Joy | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

KAPITANO, Darren Glen | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 11:00 AM | (Sentence)

MCGUIRE, Brendan James | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 1:00 PM | (Sentence)





    

      

