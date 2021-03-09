Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

IM-NGUYEN, Jordan Seong-Hyun Dat; VISSER, Conan Martin; SWAIN, Jacob Tyson; SINGLETON, Craig Aaron | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

DE MOUILPIED; ELFORD; GLANAGAN; MANNERS; RENELLA; STEPHENS-CUNNINGHAM; STONE; TIMU; TRAN; WHEELER | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

BROM; BUI; CHRISTIANSEN; CLARKE; COCKS; DOODSON; FLANAGAN; FOX; GILL; JONES; LEIS; MCKEEN; O'BRYAN; POOLE; QUINLAN; REHMAN; RYKE; SMITH; THORNE; VANDERVLIS; WARE | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

BOON, Andrew Paul | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BRETT, Jacob Luke | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

WATSON, Shaynne Nathan | Judge Dearden | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

AH SAM, Ronald Frederick | Judge Everson | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

FIELDING, Joshua Ian | Judge McGinness | Court 6 Floor 4 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

POTORU, Teremataora | Judge Burnett | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

SAMARANAYAKE, Sampath Sandaranayake | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

HOCKLEY, Mattew Paul | Judge Porter QC | Court 25 Floor 7 | 9:00 AM | (Sentence Part Heard)

JENKIN, Andrew William | Judge Porter QC | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

VISSER, Jason Reuben | Judge Coker | Court 30 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

SIYAWEZE, Leonce; NISABWE, Emmanuel | Judge Loury QC | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

ROOM, Hailey Veronica Shannon; HALCROW, Michael Shayne; MENZIES, Gavin Daniel | Judge Byrne QC | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

SMITH, Michael Brad | Judge Jackson Q.C. | Court 24 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

