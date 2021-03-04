Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, March 4
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, March 4
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
4th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Community Newsletter SignUp

SHAPLAND, Troy Anthony James | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

MT ISA CIRCUIT | Judge Dearden | Court 38 Floor 9 | 1:30 PM | (Callover - Legal Representatives Required)

CHAMBERS, Ashley Robert | Judge Everson | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

ERUETI, Devarone William McCarl Jo | Judge Rinaudo | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

EDWARDSON, Zack David; ROKOMATU, Savenaca Navunidakua | Judge Burnett | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

VISSER, Jason Reuben | Judge Coker | Court 30 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

GRADY, Roy Warren; MALE, David Francis | Judge Loury QC | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BUCHAN, Mark Alfred; IM-NGUYEN, Jordan Seong-Hyun Dat | Judge Loury QC | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

CHIU; COWLE; DUNNETT; FAHEY; FLYNN; HUBBER; MCLEAN; POTORU; RAMSAY; REA; SHARKEY; TRETHEWEY; VIS; WHITBY; WITT; WRIGHT | Judge Loury QC | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

DENNIS; O'CONNELL; PARKES; SAPALO; VISSER; WELLS | Judge Loury QC | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

BUNDABERG CIRCUIT | Judge Loury QC | Court 22 Floor 7 | 2:00 PM | (Callover - Legal Representatives Required)

CLOUGH, Thomas Reginald | Judge Barlow QC | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

WAUGH, Gregory James | Judge Byrne QC | Court 34 Floor 9 | 9:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

GUMMER, Perry John; THOMAS, Colin John | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 24 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, March 4

More Stories

Show More
court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Claims of ‘part time’ councillors on $120k plus ‘ludicrous’

        Premium Content Claims of ‘part time’ councillors on $120k plus ‘ludicrous’

        Council News Ipswich councillors earn $122,000 a year on top of super and a car allowance. Councillor support officers are costing ratepayers more than $1 million

        Man in 60s airlifted to hospital after serious crash

        Premium Content Man in 60s airlifted to hospital after serious crash

        News A man in his 60s was trapped in his vehicle

        Mechanic in strife after zipping past police bike at 174km/h

        Premium Content Mechanic in strife after zipping past police bike at 174km/h

        News The Polair chopper was called in after a motorbike cop was unable to catch a...

        Queensland’s medical experts want baby killer Folbigg freed

        Premium Content Queensland’s medical experts want baby killer Folbigg freed

        Crime Queensland doctors back new medical theory to free Kathleen Folbigg