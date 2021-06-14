District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, June 14

Here is a list of District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane on June 14.

DAN, Joel Gregory; PRASAD, Jai Zamah; HILL, Douglas Jeffrey | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

TYSON, Shayden | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

COLLINS; WEBB; MILNE; RALPH; SALUE; SANGWELL; SULLIVAN; TAYLOR; WRIGHT; BARRY | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

BICKLE; FINGLAS; FITZPATRICK; GANGOO; HANLON; HUGHES; JOHNSTON; MALLETT; NAI; REECE; SINGH; WOODS; YOUNG; BUCKLEY | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

MILLAR, Andrew John | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

SOUTHPORT MATTER | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 28 Floor 8 | 9:30 AM | (Re-Opening of Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

WELLER, Sean Dallas; MERCHANT, David Geoffrey; CAMPBELL, Robert Jeffrey | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

HUSSAIN, Mohammed | Judge McGinness | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

JOHNSTON, Jason Paul | Judge Rinaudo | Court 37 Floor 9 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

WOOD, Ian | Judge Rinaudo | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

HARRY, Bruce William | Judge Burnett | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

MCDONAGH, Darren John | Judge Sheridan | Court 30 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

RYDER, Peter David John | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 36 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

DOBOLEWSKI, Benjaman | Judge Kent QC | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

BEESTON, Clint Victor | Judge Rosengren | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

SALAARI, Mahmoud; SALAARI, Sarah | Judge Loury QC | Court 24 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

GILMORE, Peter Devin | Judge Byrne QC | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

GREGORY, Bevan James | Judge Byrne QC | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

