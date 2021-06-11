District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, June 11

Here is a list of District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane on June 11.

DEEN, Mohammed Umar; DEEN, Zain Fazal; DEEN, Imran Aziz | Chief Judge | Court 25 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

MILLAR, Andrew John | Judge Smith | Court 34 Floor 9 | 9:00 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BREWER, Gregory William; RUTTER, Tom Lawrence | Judge Rafter S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BURMAN, Amanda Jane; ANTHOULAS, Stan; MANN, Emma Jayne; LAWLOR, Colin | Judge Rafter S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

AITAU; ALATIPI; BARNEY; BELCHER; BELL, K; BELL, R; BIRCHALL; BLACKMAN; BOBBERMEN; CUMNER; FELLAS; FLYNN; IUSITINI; KHAN; LEITCH; PARKES; PETTERSSON; TE MOANANUI; TUISENGE; WILTON | Judge Rafter S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

BAILEY; BATTEN; BOUGHTON; CAMPBELL; EVANS; GEORGETOWN; HAGENBACH-WHIITE; LE, J; MAMARA; NIVALA; OSBORNE; SOUTHERN; TAWIL; VECCHIO; WHITE; ZHANG; BALFOUR; LE, T | Judge Rafter S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

MURPHY, John Edward; SENDON, Andrew | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

WOOD, Ian | Judge Rinaudo | Court 37 Floor 9 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

LI | Judge Burnett | Court 29 Floor 8 | 9:30 AM | (Delivery of Judgment)

WEBSTER | Judge Burnett | Court 29 Floor 8 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

TWADDLE, Ian Lawrence; BEST, Aaron Brian Arthur | Judge Burnett | Court 29 Floor 8 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

RYDER, Peter David John | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 36 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

BOOTH | Judge Loury QC | Court 24 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

NEW, Michael Alan | Judge Loury QC | Court 24 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

MILLS, Jacinta Angela | Judge Byrne QC | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

SOUTHPORT MATTER | Judge Dann | Court 23 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

