Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Here is a list of District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane on June 3
Here is a list of District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane on June 3
News

District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, June 3

by Staff writers
3rd Jun 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

MACKAY MATTER | Judge Dearden | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

BUNDABERG CIRCUIT | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Callover - Legal Representatives Required)

CHANDLER, John Thomas; HINDOM, Emma-Elizabeth Contance Anna | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BRACKEN; HULCOMBE; LEWINGTON; LIDSTONE; MANNING; REUMER; ROOM; SEVERS; SMITH; WOODWARD; MADDEN; WHYTE; AHMED | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

ANDERSON; CHRISTENSEN; COX; FISHER; LANDERS; MANCHE; WAKEFIELD-MANSFIELD | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

NITARSKI, Sara Karen | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:30 AM | (Sentence)

YANKO, Wayne | Judge McGinness | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

VIS, Joseph Cornelius | Judge Long S.C. | Court 36 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

WINIATA, Sacha | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

SENDON, Andrew Orino | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 28 Floor 8 | Not Before 11:00 PM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

GLOVER, Leon Joseph | Judge Rinaudo | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

DALBY MATTER | Judge Burnett | Court 29 Floor 8 | 9:30 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

AMETE-AFAMASAGA, Vaughn | Judge Burnett | Court 29 Floor 8 | 2:00 PM | (Sentence)

LUCEY, Joshua John; PAIN, Lucas James | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 7 Floor 4 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

LAVERIE, Steven John | Judge Lynham | Court 35 Floor 9 | 9:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

SMITH, Michael Perry | Judge Rosengren | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

CARR, Andrew Michael | Judge Byrne QC | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, June 3

brisbane court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man shatters window with spanner in road rage attack

        Premium Content Man shatters window with spanner in road rage attack

        Crime WATCH: See the moment a female driver cowers in fear after man attacks her vehicle on busy Ipswich road

        QLD on high alert over superstrain COVID ‘beast’

        Premium Content QLD on high alert over superstrain COVID ‘beast’

        Health Aggressive strain of Covid in Melbourne is of 'great concern': MP

        Why our skies are such brilliant shades of pink and orange

        Premium Content Why our skies are such brilliant shades of pink and orange

        Lifestyle The area that's a ‘sweet spot’ for perfect sunrises and sunsets

        ‘Completely fine’: What it’s like to get the Covid jab

        Premium Content ‘Completely fine’: What it’s like to get the Covid jab

        Health Getting a COVID-19 vaccine was quick and easy, says Rachael Rosel