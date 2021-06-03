District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, June 3

Here is a list of District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane on June 3

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

MACKAY MATTER | Judge Dearden | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

BUNDABERG CIRCUIT | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Callover - Legal Representatives Required)

CHANDLER, John Thomas; HINDOM, Emma-Elizabeth Contance Anna | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BRACKEN; HULCOMBE; LEWINGTON; LIDSTONE; MANNING; REUMER; ROOM; SEVERS; SMITH; WOODWARD; MADDEN; WHYTE; AHMED | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

ANDERSON; CHRISTENSEN; COX; FISHER; LANDERS; MANCHE; WAKEFIELD-MANSFIELD | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

NITARSKI, Sara Karen | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:30 AM | (Sentence)

YANKO, Wayne | Judge McGinness | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

VIS, Joseph Cornelius | Judge Long S.C. | Court 36 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

WINIATA, Sacha | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

SENDON, Andrew Orino | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 28 Floor 8 | Not Before 11:00 PM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

GLOVER, Leon Joseph | Judge Rinaudo | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

DALBY MATTER | Judge Burnett | Court 29 Floor 8 | 9:30 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

AMETE-AFAMASAGA, Vaughn | Judge Burnett | Court 29 Floor 8 | 2:00 PM | (Sentence)

LUCEY, Joshua John; PAIN, Lucas James | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 7 Floor 4 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

LAVERIE, Steven John | Judge Lynham | Court 35 Floor 9 | 9:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

SMITH, Michael Perry | Judge Rosengren | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

CARR, Andrew Michael | Judge Byrne QC | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

