District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane today

by Staff writers
21st Jan 2021 7:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

IBRAHIM, Hamdi Nur | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

MACFARLAN, Andrew Ronald; PHAM, Bao; ROMA, Emily | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

GUMMER;KEIGHLEY;LE;MATHIESON;NICHOLLS;OBRIEN;PEMBROKE; BAIN; NGATUVAI; WILLIAMS | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

ANDERSON;CAMPBELL;CLOSE;CONLON;COX;CURRIE;DALEY;DUNCAN;FLIER;GRAHAM;HARVEY;HATTON;HEI HEI;MARR;MAYBIR;MURPHY;PLATTS;RAFTER;SHARPLIN;SINGH;STEVENS;TOETOE;TRETHEWEY | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

HUNTER, Terrence John | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence Part Heard)

VORSTER, Heinrich; RANDELL, Christopher | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

WILLIAMS, Thomas | Judge McGinness | Court 25 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

RENWICK, Jason Scott | Judge McGinness | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

DIXON, Zane Timothy James | Judge McGinness | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:30 AM | (Sentence)

MANN, Shane Anthony; MANLEY, Benjamin Patrick; NINYETTE, Robert Wayne; | Judge Reid | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

TAUFAO, Sakaria | Judge Burnett | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

HAMILTON, Timothy Samuel | Judge Rosengren | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, January 21

