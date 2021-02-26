District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane today

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

WILLIAMS | Chief Judge | Court 35 Floor 9 | Not Before 12:00 PM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

CAIRNS MATTER | Chief Judge | Court 35 Floor 9 | Not Before 12:00 PM | (Application - Legal Representatives Required)

MILLAR, Andrew John | Judge Smith | Court 35 Floor 9 | 9:00 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

DEACON | Judge Smith | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Delivery of Judgment)

WARD, Ricky John; RYKE, Wilhelmus Maria; HURLSTONE, Shane Brilliant | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

PUIA, Shayden Pero Motu; MAGRATH, Samantha Anne; MOSS, Troy Andrew | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BAKER; BLACKMAN; BROADBRIDGE; BRYER; CHAMBERS; CONG; FOWKE; GANE; GEORGETOWN; GRAHAM; GUNES; INGLIS; KHAN; KIMBER; LACEY; LI; LYMAR; MADDEN; MALIKI; MALY; MANN; MARIETTAKIS; MURRAY; NAIRN; NGUYEN; SINGH; SLADE; TAN; VISSER; VU; WARNER; WHYTE; WOHLMAN | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

BLACK | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

AH SAM; BROWN; CLIMPSON; FUTCHER; GEIGER; JENKIN; JONES; MELLING; MILLETT; NEMET; NISABWE; POTORU; SAMARANAYAKE; SIYAWEZE; SMITH; STEVEN; VERBOORT; WATSON | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

CAIRNS MATTER | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Application for Bail - Legal Representatives Required)

CLINCKETT, Darren Ashley | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

HALLIDAY, Gregory Robert | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:30 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

WHATMORE | Judge Dearden | Court 23 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

TURNER, Andrew Michael | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

MARYBOROUGH CIRCUIT | Judge Reid | Court 28 Floor 8 | 9:00 AM | (Callover - Legal Representatives Required)

SINGH, Sikander | Judge Reid | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

MATHIESON, Steven Robert; BAIN, Conor William | Judge Rinaudo | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

DOBOLEWSKI, Benjaman | Judge Sheridan | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

JONES, Leon Anthony | Judge Sheridan | Court 34 Floor 9 | Not Before 11:00 AM | (Sentence)

HOCKLEY, Matthew Paul | Judge Porter QC | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

NOLAN, Matt James | Judge Loury QC | Court 30 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

TOBY, Justinta Joyce Florence | Judge Byrne QC | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

BJORKELUND, Taylor James | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 24 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

