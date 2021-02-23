Menu
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane today

by Staff writers
23rd Feb 2021 4:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

SAMARANAYAKE, Sampath Sandaruwan | Chief Judge | Court 35 Floor 9 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

WILLIAMS, Nina Katherina | Chief Judge | Court 35 Floor 9 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

WILSON, Glen John | Chief Judge | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BOUNGHI CONNOLY, Tyrese Selwyn | Judge Smith | Court 30 Floor 8 | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)

EVANS, Angelia; MCKENNA, Joshua Keith; SINGLETON, Craig Aaron; JOCUMSEN, Daniel Clement Francis | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ALI; BAXTER; KEMBLE, L; KEMBLE, M; LIVERMORE; NGARONGA; READ; SMITH; WATSON; WALDORFF | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

ARMSTRONG; BOSSCHER; BRADSHAW; BROWN; CLARKE; CLINCKETT; COOLWELL; DOODSON; FOX; GILL; GRIFFITH; GYEMORE-COBBO; HEIBLOEM; HOANG; JONES; MATO; MOHAMMADI; NAIRN; NUR ABDI; O'BRYAN; REHMAN; RYKE; STROFIELD; TORPEY; WATSON; WATTER; WILSON | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

DOLBEY, Zac David; RYAN, Steven; MCCURDY, Matthew Dane | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

TURNER, Andrew Michael | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

HERVEY BAY CIRCUIT | Judge Reid | Court 28 Floor 8 | 9:00 AM | (Callover - Legal Representatives Required)

SINGH, Sikander | Judge Reid | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

KINGSTON, Terence Patrick Aquinas | Judge Rinaudo | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

CRAWFORD, Talos Iasiah; ANNAND, Dominic Michael | Judge Sheridan | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

HOCKLEY, Matthew Paul | Judge Porter QC | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

VU, Thanh Trung | Judge Byrne QC | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

BJOKRELUND, Taylor James | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 24 Floor 7 | 9:45 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

