District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane today
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :
BANDA, Sathish; BREWER, Gregory William; POOLE, Samuel Thomas; MCGRATH, Amy Louise; TOMLIN, Mitchell; SCHWENKE, Luke Donald | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)
BALFOUR, S; BALFOUR, S A; BRAIN; BRETT; CLAYTON; DELACRUZ; DEMPSEY; DRAPER; DUCKER; GIBSON; HAYWARD; KARAMANIS; KIM; LANDER; MALLETT; MCLEAN; MURJAN MATAN; NEWHAM; ROBERTSON; SHARPLIN; SINGH; STEVENS; THORBURN; VU | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)
BLAIR; BOUGHTON; CUNNINGHAM; HUNTER; JOHNSTON; MACKAY; McDOWALL; RYKE; UZOMA; YOUNG | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)
BJORKELUND, Taylor James; DEACON, Scott David Benjamin | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)
SYMONDS, Ethan James | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)
SHUCK, William Alan; BENDALL, Alec James; ROGERS, Crystal Lee | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)
DAVIS, Matthew Wass | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)
BATEY, Nathan Leigh | Judge McGinness | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)
O'HALLORAN, Rhys Thomas | Judge Reid | Court 24 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)
GREGORY, Bevan James | Judge Reid | Court 24 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)
BELL, Ronald Vin | Judge Rinaudo | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)
WELFARE, James; WILLIAMS, Stephanie Rose; EDSER, Phillip John | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)
CLARK, Roslyn Sharon | Judge Jarro | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)
LIGALIGA, Tautau | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)
Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, February 15