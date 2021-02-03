Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane today

by Staff writers
3rd Feb 2021 8:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

ROCKE, Kieran David; TUITUPOU, Tamataame | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

HEALY, David John; RYAN, Leigh Stewart | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ABRAMOWSKI; DONAGUHE; EDWARDS; KNIJFF; VERBOORT | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

BOSSCHER; BRADSHAW; CLARKE; DELANEY; DOODSON; GENN; HARRISON; JONES; MATO; MCCURDY; MOY; SALTNER; STEFFENS; STROFIELD; TOMKINS; WELLER; WILLS MORGAN | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

TOOWOOMBA CIRCUIT | Judge Richards | Court 22 Floor 7 | 2:00 PM | (Callover - Legal Representatives Required)

CONNOR, Daniel Paul | Judge McGinness | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

NASTASI, Joseph Robert | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

GBORIE, Tamba | Judge Burnett | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

VADAKKAN, Varghese Ouseph | Judge Sheridan | Court 3 Floor 3 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

CHUA, Vincent Hong Ngiap | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

RAU, Henry | Judge Rosengren | Court 34 Floor 9 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

TRUONG | Judge Loury QC | Court 22 Floor 7 | 11:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

JACOBSON, Shannon Michelle; DEAN, Edward James | Judge Loury QC | Court 22 Floor 7 | Not Before 11:00 AM | (Sentence)

ETEUATI, Uluiva Ropati | Judge Byrne QC | Court 31 Floor 8 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

KENICHI, Malotau; HARTAS, Corey James | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 23 Floor 7 | Not Before 11:00 AM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, February 3

More Stories

brisbane district court

Just In

    Bold idea to replace Google

    Bold idea to replace Google
    • 3rd Feb 2021 9:15 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Young crims pack courts at staggering rate

        Premium Content Young crims pack courts at staggering rate

        Crime The number of young criminals fronting Townsville courts has risen sharply over the last five years, with the city recording the highest number of cases in regional...

        ‘Blacked out’: Dad accused of terrifying attack

        Premium Content ‘Blacked out’: Dad accused of terrifying attack

        Crime The Ipswich man is accused of repeatedly stabbing a knife into the mattress beside...

        Retail worker uses lost card, blames victim for loss

        Premium Content Retail worker uses lost card, blames victim for loss

        Crime “It was spur of the moment and out of character,'' her lawyer said

        Teen’s text threats to protect mum lands court date, fine

        Premium Content Teen’s text threats to protect mum lands court date, fine

        Crime A teenager has tried to protect his mum, but in the process, landed himself a court...