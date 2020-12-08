Menu
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane today

by Staff writers
8th Dec 2020 4:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

DAVIES, Benjamin Leyland | Judge Smith | Court 31 Floor 8 | 9:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

BLACKADDER, Ryan Conor; SWAIN, Jacob Tyson; JAGGARD, Nathan | Judge Smith | Court 31 Floor 8 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BISENGETA IDI; DALEY; EVANS; FLIER; GRIBBEN; KAHLER;LUAL;MCCURDY; PERRY; PETTIGREW; SCANLAN; SLADE; UNGERER; WILLIAMS | Judge Smith | Court 31 Floor 8 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

CARLO; CYMER; DUNCAN; HEIHEI; TOETOE; JONES; KHALIF; LACEY; MCGOVERN; TANG; WALTERS | Judge Smith | Court 31 Floor 8 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

MARYBOROUGH CIRCUIT | Judge Reid | Court 36 Floor 9 | 9:15 AM | (Callover - Legal Representatives Required)

CHARLEVILLE MATTER | Judge Burnett | Court 6 Floor 4 | 9:15 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

CLARKE, Ngaroimata; PRASAD, Jai Zamah | Judge Burnett | Court 6 Floor 4 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

PETERSON | Judge Burnett | Court 6 Floor 4 | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

SMITH, Micheal Brad | Judge Sheridan | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

SIMPSON, Cody Anthony; HOLA, Sione | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

SHAW, Dylan James | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Delivery of Judgment)

BRYANT, Karl Alexander | Judge Rosengren | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

HOLLIS, Samuel Luke | Judge Jarro | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

TAUFAO, Sakaria | Judge Byrne QC | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

