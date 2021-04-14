Menu
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, April 14
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
14th Apr 2021 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

BEAN, Darren Lance; TEREPO, Eric Fangupo | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BICHEL; CUNNINGHAM; EDMONDS; HALL; JACOBS; STANLEY; WOLFE | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

FOGGIN; GUNES; JACKSON; LIU; NGUYEN, M; SCARBOROUGH; STEPHENS; TUISENGE; WALLIKER; WIGHT-MADRID; GRAHAM | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

WILSON, Sam Joseph | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

LAWTON, Leonard Paul | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 23 Floor 7 | 9:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

PANAGARIS, Dimitrious | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

MINCZANOWSKI, Mark Paul | Judge Rinaudo | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

CURRIE, Russell John | Judge Morzone QC | Court 30 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

SCHLOSS, Matthew Juleous | Judge Morzone QC | Court 30 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

PRE-TRIAL REVIEW FOR MATTERS IN THE SITTINGS COMMENCING 19/04/2021 and 26/01/2021 | Judge Morzone QC | Court 30 Floor 8 | 12:00 PM | (Callover - Legal Representatives Required)

FRY, Michael Geordie | Judge Burnett | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

O'BRIEN, Matthew Rodney; WONG, Alan | Judge Sheridan | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

ASHLIN, Damien William | Judge Rosengren | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

HICKEY, Simon John | Judge Fantin | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

MALIKI, Mohammad; KALLEPALLI, Bharghavrama Raju | Judge Jarro | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

KINGSTON | Judge Byrne QC | Court 6 Floor 4 | 10:00 AM | (Delivery of Judgment)

IPSWICH MATTER | Judge Byrne QC | Court 6 Floor 4 | 10:00 AM | (Delivery of Judgment)

