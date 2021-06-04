District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, June 4

Here is a list of District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane on June 4.

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

BELL | Chief Judge | Court 29 Floor 8 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

BOND; DUMBLE; RATTAI; SCHOFIELD | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 28 Floor 8 | 9:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Legal Representatives Required)

YANKO, Wayne | Judge McGinness | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

VIS, Joseph Cornelius | Judge Long S.C. | Court 36 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

BELL, Peter Brian | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

VANZETTA, Virginia | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ANDERSON; BABOS; COUCHY; GEORGETOWN; HALAUFIA; HESTON; KAHUROA; KANNEH; KIM; KUSZNIEREWICZ; LEWIS; MCLEAN; O'CONNELL; RUTTER; SILCOCK; TAWIL; WILTON; IUSTINI; ALATIPI; RENTOUL; TWADDLE | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

BAKER; BEESTON; DOBOLEWSKI; HARRY; HONEYBALL; HUSSAIN; KIMBER; LABROOY; MARIETTAKIS; MCDONAGH; NITARSKI; RUTTER; SALAARI, S; SALAARI, M; SAM; STONE; TYSON | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

GUMMER, Perry John | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

MOLLES, Liam Alexander | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

GLOVER, Leon Joseph | Judge Rinaudo | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

LUCEY, Joshua John; PAIN, Lucas James | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 7 Floor 4 | 9:15 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

LAVERIE, Steven John | Judge Lynham | Court 35 Floor 9 | 9:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

WEIR, Justin Toma | Judge Lynham | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

SMITH, Michael Perry | Judge Rosengren | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

WILSON, Anthony Ronald | Judge Rosengren | Court 34 Floor 9 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence Part Heard)

TAYLOR | Judge Loury QC | Court 23 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

BOOTH, Curtis Charles | Judge Loury QC | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

MOHAMED | Judge Byrne QC | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Application for Bail - Legal Representatives Required)

SAWDEN, Mitchell Andrew | Judge Byrne QC | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, June 4