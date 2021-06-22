District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, June 22

Here is a list of District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane on June 22.

BELL, Kylie Joyce; BELL, Robert Jade; STEVENS, Loretta Jane | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

FLETCHER, John Jason; ISON, Paul Robert | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

WIEDEN; AVDIC; NGARONGA; RENFREE; RUTHOF; SALISBURY; SOLTANI MOTALE; WILLIAMS | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

ACIOBANITEI; ALI; ALVE; BYRNE; CARUANA; CHIBI; COCKS; DAVEY; DEVECCHI; IBRAHIM, M; IBRAHIM, Y; IRVING; KIM; NEILSON; NGARONGA; PENAHERRERA SANCHEZ; RICHARDS; ROLES; SAWYER; SCOWCROFT; TURNER; TUTU; VISSER; WILLIAMS; RYDER; RALPH | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

LEITCH, Melanie Kirsten | Judge Richards | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

TYSON, Shayden; EHLERS, Darren John | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

KUMAR, Ardash Shivesh | Judge McGinness | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

PETTERSSON, Benjamin James | Judge McGinness | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

BIRCHALL, Bruce George | Judge Rinaudo | Court 37 Floor 9 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

TUISENGE, Egide | Judge Burnett | Court 36 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

MCDONAGH, Darren John | Judge Sheridan | Court 30 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

AITAU, Topa | Judge Kent QC | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

BARNEY, Steven Wundunna | Judge Allen Q.C. | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

SALAARI, Mahmoud; SALAARI, Sarah | Judge Loury QC | Court 24 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

