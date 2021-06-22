Menu
Here is a list of District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane on June 22.
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, June 22

by Staff writers
21st Jun 2021 7:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

BELL, Kylie Joyce; BELL, Robert Jade; STEVENS, Loretta Jane | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

FLETCHER, John Jason; ISON, Paul Robert | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

WIEDEN; AVDIC; NGARONGA; RENFREE; RUTHOF; SALISBURY; SOLTANI MOTALE; WILLIAMS | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

ACIOBANITEI; ALI; ALVE; BYRNE; CARUANA; CHIBI; COCKS; DAVEY; DEVECCHI; IBRAHIM, M; IBRAHIM, Y; IRVING; KIM; NEILSON; NGARONGA; PENAHERRERA SANCHEZ; RICHARDS; ROLES; SAWYER; SCOWCROFT; TURNER; TUTU; VISSER; WILLIAMS; RYDER; RALPH | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

LEITCH, Melanie Kirsten | Judge Richards | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

TYSON, Shayden; EHLERS, Darren John | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

KUMAR, Ardash Shivesh | Judge McGinness | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

PETTERSSON, Benjamin James | Judge McGinness | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

BIRCHALL, Bruce George | Judge Rinaudo | Court 37 Floor 9 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

TUISENGE, Egide | Judge Burnett | Court 36 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

MCDONAGH, Darren John | Judge Sheridan | Court 30 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

AITAU, Topa | Judge Kent QC | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

BARNEY, Steven Wundunna | Judge Allen Q.C. | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

SALAARI, Mahmoud; SALAARI, Sarah | Judge Loury QC | Court 24 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

