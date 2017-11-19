Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Dissension only just beginning

VOTE: A reader says they are amazed at the 'grumpiness and irrationality' of some No voters.
VOTE: A reader says they are amazed at the 'grumpiness and irrationality' of some No voters. DAVID MOIR

I AM amazed at the grumpiness and irrationality of some of the proponents of the No vote in the recent Australian Marriage Law Postal Survey.

In perusing the 140-odd online comments on your story announcing the result, I find that some of these No supporters are blaming it all on the Muslims and their Sharia Law whilst others are suggesting that the Chief Statistician got his maths wrong on their website and that the "true” figure of those voting Yes should be 48.88 per cent.

Some even blame the result on the violence directed towards No proponents.

It seems that some of the No people have not yet begun to fight.

KEN ALDERTON

One Mile

Topics:  gay marriage same sex marriage postal survey yes vote

Ipswich Queensland Times
How Labor will bring 'best and brightest' to Qld schools

How Labor will bring 'best and brightest' to Qld schools

LABOR new policy's plan to bring professionals into teaching.

Nicholls strongest card in Labor suit

READER'S SAY: It is ironic the best thing Ms Palaszczuk has going for her in a bid to retain government is State Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls.

I could not care what happens at the political processes of today

A day just for the blokes

Richard Kreft (left) and Kamal Jayawardene (right) of Centacare with Ross Anderson and Merv Greenhill at an event to celebrate International Men's Day at Sacred Heart Parish Hall.

Men's health in the spotlight

We need a Celtic festival

TRADITIONS: The Ipswich Thistle Pipe Band, one of the oldest pipe bands in the country featuring, from left, Peter Thomson, Tim Caldwell, Don MacSween and Alwyn Clarke.

It could be a great drawcard, bringing thousands into our city

Local Partners