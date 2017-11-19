Dissension only just beginning

VOTE: A reader says they are amazed at the 'grumpiness and irrationality' of some No voters.

I AM amazed at the grumpiness and irrationality of some of the proponents of the No vote in the recent Australian Marriage Law Postal Survey.

In perusing the 140-odd online comments on your story announcing the result, I find that some of these No supporters are blaming it all on the Muslims and their Sharia Law whilst others are suggesting that the Chief Statistician got his maths wrong on their website and that the "true” figure of those voting Yes should be 48.88 per cent.

Some even blame the result on the violence directed towards No proponents.

It seems that some of the No people have not yet begun to fight.

KEN ALDERTON

One Mile