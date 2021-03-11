Disqualified rider ‘should have known’ he was in trouble

Joseph Spijkers leaves court after copping a two -and-a-half year licence disqualification and $1000 fine.

Joseph Spijkers leaves court after copping a two -and-a-half year licence disqualification and $1000 fine.

A MAN caught riding his motorcycle while disqualified this week told an Ipswich magistrate it had not been a deliberate act of defiance.

Joseph Spijkers said he had not received the official court letter about his disqualification when he was pulled over a few days later riding on the Cunningham Highway.

The disqualification had been imposed by the court while he was not present, and he claimed to have been unaware of his situation at the time.

Spijkers conceded, however, that he had previously been warned he would be losing his licence if he did not attend the court hearing.

Joseph Neil Spijkers, 38, a plumber from Darra, pleaded guilty to driving a motorcycle at Warrill View when licence was disqualified on May 31, 2020; and driving when positive to the drug ice.

Prosecutor Sergeant Matt Donnelly said Spijkers was intercepted riding a red Honda motorcycle on the Cunningham Highway at 11.35am.

He had been disqualified by court order six days earlier.

Sgt Donnelly said checks revealed he’d been disqualified on May 25 from driving for three months by the Pine Rivers Magistrates Court.

He was drug tested at Yamanto police station and his saliva tested positive to ice.

Defence lawyer Michael Kelly said Spijkers claimed he was not aware of his disqualification until he was pulled over.

“He was dealt with by the Pine Rivers Magistrates Court ex-parte (in his absence, with no plea),” Mr Kelly said.

“A notice was sent out due to COVID that if he did not attend his licence would be disqualified.

“Due to his lifestyle at the time he was not the most organised.

“Had he received the notice of disqualification, Mr Spijkers would not be here.

“But he accepts he received the prior notice he was to lose his licence if he did not attend.”

Mr Kelly said Spijkers instructs there has been significant changes in his lifestyle and drugs were no longer an issue for him.

“He was a late bloomer with his first court matters. He fell into amphetamine use,” he said.

“He lost his job at the start of COVID last year but is back there now.”

Mr Kelly said he would now likely have an issue with an existing District Court sentence, involving a suspended jail term for drug offences.

There had also been a drug-positive driving offence last year.

Magistrate Elizabeth Hall said Spijkers should have known he was disqualified as he had been given prior notice.

He was fined $1000 and his licence was disqualified for 2 ½ years.