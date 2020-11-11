Disqualified drug driver caught on laundromat run

Michelle Anne Clarke leaves court after pleading guilty to disqualified and drug driving.

A YOUNG mum was on a run to the laundromat when police caught her driving while disqualified.

An Ipswich court on Wednesday heard she also tested positive for ice and cannabis.

Michelle Anne Clarke, 22, a mother of two from Leichhardt, pleaded guilty to driving when her licence was disqualified; driving while drug positive; a separate charge of driving when licence suspended; and two charges of failing to appear at court.

Prosecutor Sergeant Trent Voigt said when police spoke to her on February 19, checks revealed her Learner licence was disqualified between November 25, 2019 until May 14 this year.

It had been SPER suspended since August 29, 2019, the court heard.

Sgt Voigt said Clarke was seen to get out of the car and walk into a house but when officers spoke to her soon after, she claimed a friend at the house was the driver.

“She said she had to drive to the laundromat to wash clothes for her children,” Sgt Voigt said.

Defence lawyer Amy Zanders said Clarke was a mother of two who had written a letter to the court saying she was about to sit for a licence test.

“It is pointless sitting for a test as she is disqualified,” Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said.

Ms Zanders said it was conceded that driving to a laundromat to wash her children’s clothes “was no excuse for driving”.

Ms Sturgess noted Clarke had lost six points for speeding while on a Learner’s licence.

Ms Sturgess fined Clarke $1200, and disqualified her from driving for two years.

She warned Clarke not to drive during the court-imposed ban as there was “a real risk” she would receive a jail term.