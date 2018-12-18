Disqualified driver narrowly misses serving jail time

IF A disqualified driver makes it a hat trick by again getting caught behind the wheel driving he will likely spend four to six months in jail.

The message from an Ipswich magistrate to offending driver Laloua Vesi Faresa was sharp and to the point.

Watched in the court by his mum, Faresa, 37, pleaded guilty to two charges of driving when disqualified by court order; and failing to give-way to a vehicle at a t-intersection.

Police prosecutor Ricky Tsoi said Faresa was driving at Raceview on March 22 when he failed to giveway to another car. He was disqualified from driving by a court order at the time.

Police did not reveal the facts of the charge in court, or whether failing to give-way resulted in a crash.

Two weeks later on April 4 Faresa was caught by police while driving at Churchill.

Mr Tsoi said Faresa had extensive criminal and traffic history and received a suspended 12 month jail sentence for offences in 2017 then released to parole.

Police sought a head sentence of six to eight months jail, immediately suspended for 18 months and Faresa's licence be disqualified four years.

Defence barrister John Cook said Faresa was educated to Year 10 at Redbank Plains and was last employed 12 months ago.

He has since moved from Ipswich to Caloundra.

Mr Cook said Faresa suffered anxiety and from hallucinations, but had stayed out of trouble since April.

"It seems the move to Caloundra has done him good," he said.

Magistrate Andy Cridland told Faresa that his traffic offence history "does not do you any favours" and noted that he had previous convictions for driving when disqualified.

"Your history has reached the stage that previous court orders do not appear to have had any effect and at the stage where a suspended custodial sentence is in range," Mr Cridland said.

He convicted and sentenced Faresa to six months jail on each of the disqualified driving charges - both suspended for two years. Faresa was disqualified from driving for two years on each offence.

He was convicted of the failing to giveway charge, with no further punishment.

Mr Cridland then warned Faresa that if he got caught driving he would go to jail for six months and likely end up serving four months.

"Do you understand that," Mr Cridland said.

"Yes," replied Faresa.