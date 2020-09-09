Disqualified driver jumps gun on new car test drive

Nicholas Lamond leaves court with lawyer Andrew Wiseman after admitting to disqualified driving. He had almost completed a two-year ban when he was caught.

Nicholas Lamond leaves court with lawyer Andrew Wiseman after admitting to disqualified driving. He had almost completed a two-year ban when he was caught.

TEMPTATION to get behind the wheel of his new Ford Falcon proved too great for disqualified driver Nicholas Lamond, who was caught during a sneaky test drive.

Lamond at first claimed the car was his mate’s but a police check revealed it was registered to him and it was subsequently seized, Ipswich Magistrates Court heard.

Rubbing salt into the wound, he had less than six weeks to go on a two-year licence disqualification when he was caught.

Nicholas Blake Lamond, 21, from Pine Mountain, pleaded guilty to driving unlicensed when disqualified by court order at Blacksoil on August 22.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Bridie O’Shea said police intercepted Lamond driving a Ford Falcon on the Brisbane Valley Highway at 5.30pm.

Police immobilised the car for 90 days.

“He says he should not have been driving, and that the reason was he was driving was to test the car that he had just purchased,” Snr Const. O’Shea said.

A court previously disqualified Lamond’s licence for two years from October 4, 2018 until October 3, 2020.

Defence lawyer Andrew Wiseman said Lamond bought the car in anticipation of getting his licence back in October.

“It was a case of a petty argument with his mother and foolishly he goes for a drive around the block,” Mr Wiseman said.

Mr Wiseman said Lamond had since completed a traffic offender’s program, and sought the minimum two-year disqualification.

Magistrate Andy Cridland said although Lamond was still a young man his driving history was not great.

He warned Lamond that if he came back before court on similar offending a jail sentence was within range.

Lamond was fined $1200 with his licence disqualified for another two years.