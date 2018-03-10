Disqualified driver caught at the wheel

AN IPSWICH man caught driving by police while on a two-year disqualification said he thought it would be okay to drive again after his release from jail.

Brendan James, 26, from Brassall, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while disqualified on Pine Mountain Rd on December 27, 2017.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said police stopped a blue Triton ute James was driving. At the time, his licence had been disqualified for two years by a Maryborough court in February 2017. "He (James) said he was aware it was suspended when he went to prison but believed when released that he was able to drive again," Sgt Caldwell said.

James told the court he went to prison last year for a failing-to-stop offence Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said his licence had also expired in November 2016 and his disqualification was until February 2019. "Did you forget you were disqualified?" Ms Sturgess said.

"I didn't get any paperwork," James said. "I was a bit overwhelmed (going to jail), anddidn't take it all in."

"It's a stupid thing to do. It would be really, really dumb to send yourself to jail by driving," Ms Sturgess said.

She fined him $750 and disqualified him for another two years (to March 2020).