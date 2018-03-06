Menu
Crime

Disqualifed driver caught in ute he was trying to sell

Ross Irby
by
6th Mar 2018 5:00 AM

A DISQUALIFIED driver's foolish error to drive the ute he was selling home has left a hapless man with another two-year ban.

Owen Tyson Kelly, 18, a landscaper from North Tivoli, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving unlicensed when disqualified by a court order at Tivoli on December 17, 2017.

Prosecutor, Sergeant Paul Caldwell said officers saw the black Holden Commodore ute at 3.15pm travelling on the Mount Crosby Road at Tivoli.

And officers saw a male they knew exit from the driver's seat.

Kelly told them he'd just had it serviced and driven it from across the road and parked it.

Magistrate David Shepherd noted the offence happened only two days after Kelly had been before the Ipswich court.

Lawyer Naadira Omarjee said Kelly had parked the ute with a for-sale sign and decided to drive it home as it was close by. This had been a "foolish" act.

Mr Shepherd told Kelly his decision to drive even across the road had been "very silly" as it meant he would be disqualified for another two years.

Kelly was also fined $600 - sent to SPER.

