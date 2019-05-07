Menu
Disqualfied driver and chronic drink driver blows .324

Ross Irby
7th May 2019 10:01 AM
A DISQUALIFIED driver who slammed into an oncoming truck in front of police was later confirmed to be a whopping six times the legal alcohol limit.

When the recidivist drink driver went before an Ipswich Magistrate to be sentenced, he was again inexplicably drunk.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard James Joe Ongom appeared before the court with a high alcohol reading that was discovered only after he was sentenced to jail.

Ongom, 36, from Riverview, pleaded guilty to driving while under the influence of liquor on September 26, 2018, at Goodna; failing to have proper control of his motor vehicle; and driving when disqualified by a court order.

Police saw his grey Holden Captiva drive over a traffic island and crash into an oncoming truck at 10.30am on Kruger Parade. Defence lawyer Richard Zande's submission on penalty was for a 15-month jail term to serve five months of actual time.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said the charge before the court involved "poor driving, crashing into another motor vehicle with an extremely high alcohol reading”.

Ms Sturgess said driving with an alcohol reading of .324 was extremely high and of most concern.

Ms Sturgess went through his court history noting he'd been sentenced in January 2017 for driving when disqualified and failing to provide a breath sample.

She noted Ongom's offences included a DUI of .222 in 2016, a .152 in 2012, two alcohol readings of .114 and .203 in 2011, and .146 in 2009.

She sentenced Ongom to 18 months' jail with parole release in November after he served six months. His licence was disqualified for seven years.

An hour later, police prosecutor Acting Sergeant Bernard Elmore told the court there was an issue with the case, with Ongom giving a high reading after being breath tested at the watch-house. Sgt Elmore said he was concerned at Ongom's understanding of court proceedings as a result of his intoxication. Ms Sturgess adjourned the matter for three days.

court news ipswich court jail police
Ipswich Queensland Times

