Dispose of your unwanted medication safely

DISPOSE CORRECTLY: Ipswich residents are being urged to hand in their unused or out of date medication. luchschen

INSTEAD of throwing your unwanted medicines away or flushing them down the toilet, we are being urged to dispose of them responsibly by returning them back to your local pharmacy.

TerryWhite Chemart is teaming up with Return Unwanted Medicines to provide a free and safe method of removing unwanted or expired pills.

Storage of expired and unwanted medicines in the home can be dangerous, and unsafe disposal of unwanted medicines can potentially harm the environment.

TerryWhite Chemmart CEO Anthony White said the project was an important initiative and urged everyone to support it.

"Returning unwanted medicine is simple and easy. Remove all your unwanted or expired medicines from your home medicine area, place them in a container or a bag and then return them to your local pharmacy,” he said.

"Our pharmacists will put your medicines in a secure bin for collection and safe disposal.”

Return Unwanted Medicines project manager Toni Riley said last year's initiative was very successful.

"Last year alone, over 700 tonnes of medicines were collected and safely disposed of by the project, preventing these medicines from ending up in waterways or landfill,” she said.

Brisbane mother Kylie Garner, who has a six-year-old son and is expecting her second child, said it was reassuring to know there was a simple and safe way to dispose of unwanted medicines.

"As a mother, safety is a major priority, particularly with a small child in the house,” she said.

"Like most families, we have medication in our household. I'm currently pregnant with my second child and during my first trimester I suffered severe nausea. I treated the condition with anti-nausea medication and I still have some unused medication in the bathroom cabinet.

"I had no idea that a service like this existed. It's great to know that I can safely dispose of all medicines that pose a safety risk in my home by returning them to a pharmacy.”

The project is a free service for the community funded by the Commonwealth Government through the Department of Health.

For more information, log onto www.returnedmed.com.au or talk to your local TerryWhite Chemmart pharmacist.