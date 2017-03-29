Displays keep Amberley crews busy

WHILE fans of Aussie Formula One star Daniel Ricciardo were left with little to cheer about after the Australian Grand Prix, at least one Amberley crew had the crowd on the edge of their seats.

Flight Lieutenants Rob Cousland and Tim Middlemiss returned to their roles as the RAAF's 'Number One' display crew, putting on a series of handling and manoeuvring displays throughout the Grand Prix weekend in the skies above Albert Park.

Despite power and aerodynamic improvements to the current crop of F1 cars, FLTLTs Cousland and Middlemiss had easily the most powerful vehicle of the weekend, with the 1 Squadron F/A-18F Super Hornet producing close to 200,000 Newton-metres of thrust from its twin turbofan engines.

A familiar sight in the skies over Ipswich and Amberley, the Super Hornet was one of the RAAF's high profile activities during the weekend, with the Roulettes aerobatic team also in action at the Grand Prix event.

Just weeks earlier, other Amberley-based crews were in action over the skies of Victoria, as part of the RAAF commitment to the 2017 Avalon Air Show.

While much of the attention focused on the Australian public debut of the F-35A Lightning II, Amberley was well represented at the show.

Logistically, much of the RAAF's overall display requirements were met by four C-17 Globemasters from 36 Squadron, which arrived ahead of the airshow to allow set-up of the airbase.

By the time the general public entered the Avalon grounds, members of Amberley's 2SECFOr had integrated with other SECFOR members and Victorian Police to provide security and "layered defensive posture” for the event.

In the air, crowds were thrilled to see not just the Super Hornets in action, but also the electronic warfare equivalent, the EA-18G Growlers of 6 Squadron, also debuting to the public.

While looking virtually the same as the nearby Super Hornets, with both aircraft configured as two-seat variants, the Growlers pack a more sophisticated punch, with onboard electronic jamming equipment allowing aircraft and even ground troops to avoid detection.

Designed to fly as part of a formation of Hornets and Super Hornets, the Growlers add a new level of technology to the RAAF's offensive capabilities.

Proving fast jets are only as good as the support they receive, 33 Squadron attended with KC-30A Multi-Role Tanker Transports, including a flypast with two Hornet fighters connected to refuelling hoses trailing from the wings of the KC-30A.