Disney’s hilarious ‘fix’ for on-screen nudity

Disney is known for its family-friendly fare, and it looks like their streaming service is strictly PG - even when it means forgoing original footage in favour of more tame, edited versions.

One film in particular, Splash, made its debut on Disney+ in February, but some detail-oriented fans are only now noticing a bit of a hairy situation in the movie that they didn't see before. Viewer Allison Pregler pointed out on Twitter that one scene in the 1984 rom-com on Disney+ looks different than the original version, thanks to some CGI movie trickery.

Pregler noticed that the scene where Madison (Daryl Hannah) kisses Allen (Tom Hanks) on a beach, then turns around and dives into the water was, uh, a little different.

If you're unfamiliar with Splash, it's about a man who falls in love with a mermaid. So, in this scene, Madison doesn't have any clothes on because she's on land, and when she pivots towards the ocean, the version available on Disney+ shows CGI hair on her backside instead of bare flesh.

If you look quickly you could miss the edit, but it's not a subtle one. While Madison's hair ends at her lower back, the CGI hair looks like a second layer applied underneath, so you can clearly see the gap between where the real hair ends and where the edit begins. Anyone who has seen Cats is likely to recognise what's going on here.

"Disney+ didn't want butts on their platform so they edited Splash with digital fur technology," Pregler tweeted. It's clear that the version of Splash on Disney+ is edited to cover up any nudity, one of the lines Disney won't cross with content on the platform.

Of note, Splash is, in fact, rated PG despite several instances of "non-sexual nudity". And other movies on Disney+ are rated PG-13, including Marvel superhero movies.

If you want to witness the edit yourself and have a Disney+ subscription, you can stream Splash now. If you don't have a subscription or just want to see the one scene and not the entire film, you can witness Madison's CGI hair in Pregler's tweet above.

