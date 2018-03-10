Disney movie treat all yours thanks to the QT

FILM BUFFS: Jasmaine Ball, 11, Jackson Ball, 9, Ava Pickering, 20 months and Odysseus Dobeli, 4, are excited to see the upcoming film A Wrinkle in Time at Birch Carroll and Coyle cinemas Ipswich.

THERE'S no need to wait to see the latest Disney film, A Wrinkle in Time, we're going to give you a sneak peak.

The Queensland Times has again teamed up with BCC Cinemas Ipswich to give you a first look at one of the biggest releases so far this year.

We've got 70 family and double passes to give to our readers as we take over a cinema for the preview showing of this star-studded film.

Based on the 1962 novel of the same name by Madeleine L'Engle, the film stars Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Michael Peña, Storm Reid, Zach Galifianakis and Chris Pine. It follows a young girl who, with the help of three astral travellers, sets off on a quest to find her father, who went missing after discovering a new planet.

BCC Cinemas Ipswich general manager Alexis Poulson said there was lots of buzz around the soon to be released fantasy film.

"It's coming out of the Disney production warehouse so it's all about families," she said.

"There's a lot of big names in this movie," she said.

"With Oprah in it and Reese Witherspoon, I think it's really going to be of interest to mums as well.

"And there's a bit of eye candy with Chris Pine.

"It's going to be visually spectacular.

"It's going to be a great night out for the whole family and those tickets are going to be hot property."

To be one of the first people in Ipswich to see A Wrinkle in Time get your entry in now.

Click here for details

This screening takes place at BCC Cinemas Ipswich, Wednesday, March 28, at 6.30pm.