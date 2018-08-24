Menu
Ipswich councillors on the day of their last meeting before the dismissal. David Morrison, Paul Tully, Kylie Stoneman, Kerry Silver, Wayne Wendt, Cheryl Bromage, David Martin, Charlie Pisasale, Sheila Ireland and David Pahlke.
Council News

Dismissed councillors exit without pay

Hayden Johnson
by
24th Aug 2018 2:07 PM
SACKED councillors have withdraw from public life without compensation or a payout.

The 11 ex-councillors have not been given a dismissal package despite being sacked by the State Government.

Earlier this month Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe has previously said there were no provisions in the Local Government Act that allowed for councillors to be paid out when they were removed from their positions.

Councillors were forced to hand back computers, mobile phones and cars.

Ipswich Queensland Times

