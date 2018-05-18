Dismissed councillors can recontest election, with a catch

COUNCILLORS dismissed by the State Government will be able to ask voters for their jobs back at the next election - but there is a catch.

The detail is buried deep inside Queensland's Local Government Act 2009.

Section 153 states: If a person has been dismissed as a councillor under section 122 or 123, then the person cannot be a councillor for the remainder of the term before the next quadrennial election.

With the next quadrennial elections due to be held in 2020, sacked councillors would again be able to stand for election at them.

Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe has declined to speculate on the dismissal.

There is no fixed time administrators will have in control of the Ipswich City Council.

If they finish their work before the next due election in 2020, by-elections could be called.

Councillors would be ineligible to stand.