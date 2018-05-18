Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ipswich City Council Division 7 by-election. Successful candidate Dave Martin.
Ipswich City Council Division 7 by-election. Successful candidate Dave Martin. Rob Williams
Council News

Dismissed councillors can recontest election, with a catch

Hayden Johnson
by
18th May 2018 1:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

COUNCILLORS dismissed by the State Government will be able to ask voters for their jobs back at the next election - but there is a catch.

The detail is buried deep inside Queensland's Local Government Act 2009.

Section 153 states: If a person has been dismissed as a councillor under section 122 or 123, then the person cannot be a councillor for the remainder of the term before the next quadrennial election.

With the next quadrennial elections due to be held in 2020, sacked councillors would again be able to stand for election at them.

Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe has declined to speculate on the dismissal.

There is no fixed time administrators will have in control of the Ipswich City Council.

If they finish their work before the next due election in 2020, by-elections could be called.

Councillors would be ineligible to stand.

Related Items

Show More
councillors ipswich city council local government act 2009
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    YOUR GUIDE: 34 things to see at the Ipswich Show

    YOUR GUIDE: 34 things to see at the Ipswich Show

    Community Plus schedule, tickets, prices, map, show bags, weather and parking

    What's open on Ipswich Show Day public holiday

    What's open on Ipswich Show Day public holiday

    Community Restaurants, cafes, shopping centres, grocery stores trading hours

    Driver trapped following single-vehicle crash

    Driver trapped following single-vehicle crash

    News They were rushed to hospital with chest and back pain

    • 18th May 2018 2:20 PM
    Councillor responds to claims 'they knew about misconduct'

    premium_icon Councillor responds to claims 'they knew about misconduct'

    Council News Despite the dangling guillotine, councillors are optimistic

    • 18th May 2018 2:10 PM

    Local Partners