Dismissal drags on as city

THE dismissal of Ipswich City Council dragged on, a CEO exited and a cop was run down in the line of duty.

Here's what happened between July and September.

Morning sickness for nine months

WORDS could barely describe the horror of Jessica Anderson's pregnancy.

For months, she lay in bed, unable to eat or drink without a vomit bag by her side.

There is a medication that helped her get through this rare condition but it is expensive.

She is one of thousands of women calling for the life-saving medicine to be made more affordable.

The Redbank Plains woman's rare condition is among the 1 per cent of pregnancies in Australia, where mothers suffer from Hyperemesis Gravidarum, commonly known as excessive morning sickness.

Two families shattered after double fatality

TWO families were shattered after a double fatality near Fernvale that left a toddler orphaned.

Parents Kyran Blizzard, 28, and Kareena Plant, 26, were killed when their vehicle crashed on Old Fernvale Rd at Vernor on Friday.

Miraculously, their 18-month-old son survived with minor injuries.

The toddler and his paternal grandmother, who was critically injured, were pulled from the wreck by emergency services using the jaws of life.

Marching orders after court challenge

COUNCILLORS were given six weeks to clean their offices after the State Government announced it would rush through legislation to remove the embattled Ipswich City Council.

A new law was carefully crafted and introduced to the Queensland Parliament on the week of August 21 to sack the council.

Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe revealed the state would take action to end the saga.

His decision came after the council decided to test the legality of Mr Hinchliffe's two show-cause notices in the Supreme Court.

Mr Hinchliffe said by lodging the court challenge; "Ipswich councillors have made it plain they could drag this process out for years”.

Hinchliffe: Why I had to do it

STIRLING Hinchliffe revealed a "deal-making culture” within the Ipswich City Council put staff at risk of criminal conduct.

Mr Hinchliffe spoke exclusively to the QT about the council's dismissal from Brisbane.

He cited a range of reasons to take unprecedented action and sack Ipswich City Council.

Councillors backing

THE majority of Ipswich residents would feel comfortable voting for a councillor not named in the ongoing Crime and Corruption Commission investigation.

A ReachTEL poll commissioned by the QT found a majority of respondents would be "comfortable” supporting an existing councillor at the next election.

The support for councillors came despite the poll revealing almost half of Ipswich residents supported the State Government's decision to stand down councillors and appoint administrators.

On Saturday the QT revealed 48.8 per cent of respondents supported Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe's move to dismiss councillors.

Specialists to deal with Swanbank stink

ACTION was finally taken to address growing concerns about unpleasant odours wafting from the Swanbank area.

The State Government provided $2.5million in funding for a specialist team, to be based in Ipswich.

It followed a survey which found half of Ipswich residents experienced the odour, described by some as smelling of "flesh, faeces and urine”.

The State Government has significant information and the crackdown started today.

Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch launches the new taskforce, based in Redbank Plains, to crackdown on unpleasant odours. Inga Williams

CEO moves to fix low-rent 'mistakes'

A BETTER deal for the community was the focus for Ipswich City Council as it sought to increase rental revenue at one of the region's most popular cafes.

The tender to manage Queens Park Cafe was put to market again after negotiations failed between the council and its cafe operator of six years, the Reynolds family

Supercars stars meeting the fans

SOME of Australia's leading Supercars drivers came to Ipswich but it wasn't only the fans who enjoyed the occasion.

Popular speedsters like Jamie Whincup, Scott McLaughlin and Fabian Coulthard appreciated the opportunity to mingle freely with a big contingent of supporters on Saturday.

The special occasion was the Coates Hire Ipswich SuperSprint Community Day at Orion Shopping Centre.

Some diehard fans arrived hours before the Supercars stars did.

They were welcomed with friendly and relaxed Supercars drivers happy to chat and get photos.

Ipswich SuperSprint, Community Day. JAmie Whincup. Cordell Richardson

Fire crews on alert

IN AUGUST Ipswich and surrounding areas were bone dry and firefighting crews across the region were bracing for what could be a hellish week.

Rural fire area director Inspector Paul Storrs said large grass fires exemplified the dangers.

Mutdapilly residents were issued with a Watch and Act Warning at 12.50pm on August 12 after a grass fire near the Mutdapilly Dip Rd spread rapidly to the east, fuelled by ultra-dry conditions and at times gusty westerly winds.

Grass fire at Perry Street Bushland. Cordell Richardson

Old pub, new tricks

IPSWICH locals with memories of visiting The Ulster were promised the chance to sit down to charcoal chicken tikka in the iconic Brisbane St building.

The pub, which has been in the hands of the Flannery family for generations, welcomed new tenants, Memories of India in September.

Promod Kumar at Memories of India on Brisbane Street. Cordell Richardson

Cancer fighter's story of survival

ON THE cold floor of a children's ward, Sophie Leonard was painting with a young friend.

The normality of that joyful experience would serve as a contrast when, hours later, the young friend was rushed into intensive care.

He would die soon after.

Sophie's 2727 days on earth were not similar to those of other children. Sophie was the face of a Woolworths and Ipswich Hospital Foundation fundraiser.

Sophie Leonard is the face of Woolworths' and the children's hospital foundation's wall token campaign. Rob Williams

Greedy servos create fuel pain

A RECORD four-year fuel price high hit motorists in the hip pocket.

In Ipswich, the average cost of unleaded was $1.602 - the most expensive since 2014.

Service stations took advantage of rising global oil prices to increase their own profit margins, the RACQ said.

There was little relief in sight, with the high prices expected to continue for weeks.

Rocks in their heads

TWO YOUNG men intent on having some mindless fun did thousands of dollars' worth of damage to dozens of vehicles during a series of rock-throwing rampages on the streets of Ipswich.

Cars weren't the only casualties, with two innocent people injured by the rocks.

When Luke Pedrotti and Joel Moore went before an Ipswich court this week to face the charges, neither could justify why they carried out their dumb and destructive acts.

Police prosecutor Ricky Tsoi said the damage bill was $13,633, with 40 victims involved.

Signed, sealed and dismissed

IPSWICH'S 11 councillors had only hours left in their jobs after they learned new legislation was signed.

Three months after he issued the first show-cause notice, Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe delivered legislation to dissolve Ipswich City Council.

It was given Royal Assent in August, ending about 170 years of councillor experience.

Suing the city

DISMISSED councillors sue Ipswich City Council in an effort to be reinstated.

Former representatives, Paul Tully, Cheryl Bromage, Wayne Wendt, Charlie Pisasale, David Morrison and David Pahlke lodged an application with Queensland Industrial Relations Commission's Industrial Court.

They applied to be reinstated to their jobs and argued their dismissal, by way of special state government legislation, was unfair.

Council cleaner gets to work

THE man tasked with analysing and improving the operations inside Ipswich City Council got to work, laying out his first priorities in the role.

The Deputy Governor's signing of the Bill yesterday dismissed councillors as of midnight.

Between now and 2020, Greg Chemello will attempt to pull the council out of the most tumultuous time in its history.

He will be the administrator of the organisation for 19 months and, with the support of a five-person advisory panel, assess and clean up its operations.

CHANGE: July to September brought great change to Ipswich and a range of new faces as the city moved through the tumultuous period. Cordell Richardson

Run down in the line of duty

CONSTABLE Peter MacAulay, who had only been in the service four years, was struck by a stolen vehicle and dragged 20m early yesterday morning as he tried to deploy road spikes.

He sustained terrible injuries to his head and the rest of his body, and was in an induced coma in the Intensive Care Unit at the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

Police from the Forensic Crash Unit investigate, but it was believed Const MacAulay, 24, spotted the stolen Volvo on Brisbane Rd at Booval when he attempted to deploy road spikes.

It was alleged the stolen vehicle struck the officer as it attempted to avoid the spikes.

Police charged two teenagers with attempted murder over the incident.

Constable Peter McAulay, 24, from Goodna Police Station was the officer seriously injured during an incident at Booval. Contributed

Council CEO goes

IPSWICH City Council was on the hunt for a new chief executive officer, just three months after Sean Madigan took the top job.

Mr Madigan stepped down from the CEO role and returned to his old department role within the council.

Interim administrator Greg Chemello told the QT the move was in the best interests of the community and the council.

He said the organisation needed a CEO with experience in leading a large organisation.

Mr Madigan took leave while the council's chief operating officer of Infrastructure Services, Charlie Dill, became acting CEO.