Stirling Hinchliffe is considering government action against Ipswich council
'Dismissal of council possible': Minister seeks legal advice

Hayden Johnson
by
2nd May 2018 5:35 PM
LOCAL Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe has sought legal advice and has not ruled out dismissing the Ipswich City Council.

Mr Hinchliffe said the charges were "very serious" and he confirmed the government was considering stepping in.

"Clearly I'm shocked and dismayed at the fact Ipswich City Council is again facing very serious matters in relation to its leadership," he said.

"I will be seeking further and extensive legal advice tonight and I know there is a resolve within the government to act in ways in which we can, swiftly.

"I look forward to that advice and I look forward to being able to speak further tomorrow."

Mr Hinchliffe said he was "very upset" for the ratepayers of Ipswich and the legal advice will relate "to my powers in this particular situation and on the basis of work that I have been undertaking in preparation to taking matters, potentially to Cabinet, to be able to seek further changes to law".

"These are matters I'm definitely looking at," he said.

"I am seeking advice across a range of potential actions the government might make."

Changes to the minister's powers will need approval from Cabinet.

Member for Bundamba Jo-Ann Miller said the community's trust again placed in the council had "all crashed down".

"The people of Ipswich are absolutely stunned this afternoon to learn of these charges," she said.

