‘Disillusioned’ star tempted to move on

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan may finish the 2021 AFL season without a single appearance for the Western Bulldogs to his name, and if rumours are to be believed, that may be the case for his entire career.

The No. 1 draft pick is yet to take the field for Luke Beveridge's side, and rival clubs are beginning to circle their wagons as they attempt to lure Ugle-Hagan away from the Footscray outfit.

Despite unable to get on the field, the 18-year-old has stayed in the headlines all year as a result of his romance with Instagram influencer Mia Fevola, the daughter of Carlton legend Brendan Fevola.

The Bulldogs have been enjoying a standout season, registering ten wins and two losses to leave them sitting pretty in second spot on the ladder.

Ugle-Hagan was one of a few players left behind in Victoria as the senior squad travelled interstate to play their matches due to the Covid outbreak in Melbourne.

SEN reporter Sam Edmund noted on Thursday that the 19-year-old struggled with the senior squad exile and as a result, has other clubs sniffing around.

"There's multiple clubs that have enquired about Ugle-Hagan's willingness to entertain a trade in what it must be said has been a difficult debut season for him at Whitten Oval," said Edmund.

"He has grown somewhat disillusioned with life at the Dogs this year.

"The recent decision to leave him behind in Melbourne during the team's extended trip away to Sydney and Perth was the source of some disappointment and seen in some circles as a missed opportunity to get the kid along."

However, Bulldogs legend Robert Murphy was surprised to see Ugle-Hagan linked with a move away from the side.

"I'm pretty shocked really," Murphy told SEN's Bob and Andy.

"It feels like he's been there for five minutes, it's very early and it's his first season. He's played some good (VFL) footy and the idea of a trade is quite shocking.

Could Ugle-Hagan leave the Bulldogs after just one year?

"I also think there's a secondary benefit here (if he's handed a debut), you take Sam's (Edmund) reporting at face value, it would also give Jamarra a taste … you've been held back for a reason.

"The word is it's about fitness levels and not being able to run out four quarters at the top level.

"If you give him a taste, you show him what the standards are. The positive around it is he's a number one pick key position player - and this is me being optimistic - that he thinks he should play and is hungry to me."

It remains to be seen exactly which teams are reportedly interested in the 195cm man, but should the rumours be true, those at Whitten Oval will be crushed to see their first number one pick since Adam Cooney in 2003 depart so early.

Ugle-Hagan will likely watch on from a distance for the Bulldogs' bumper clash against third-placed Geelong on June 18.

