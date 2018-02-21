Dishing up tasty, nutritious food

IF you are looking to whip up some easy, tasty meals at home but need more inspiration on what to make, why not head to one of the cooking classes which are held at Our House Our Haven in Ipswich Central.

Every Tuesday morning, participants get together to meet new people and learn new culinary skills which will make them a Master Chef in their own homes.

Anna Bishop is a registered nurse who volunteers at My House My Haven. She is one of the program's organisers.

"Some people have fallen out of the habit of cooking at home, or are cooking for one person, or making microwavable-only meals," she said.

"What we aim to do here is to bring some confidence back in the kitchen and teach people some healthy meals they can make."

The group have made soups, pastas and other tasty treats, which they cook up and then share together.

In addition to the cooking component of the workshops, participants also take part in metabolic components such as body measurements, checking their blood pressure, sugar levels as well as learning tai chi.

This is just one of the many events which are held at Our House Our Haven.

Look in the community billboard to find out more about programs at Our House Our Haven.