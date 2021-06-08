‘Disgusting’ segments radio stars rejected

Kyle and Jackie O read out of a list of the most shocking segment ideas their producers came up with, all of which were unsuitable to put to air.

Masturbation, luring kids into vans and celebrities' missing body parts … they're some of the segment ideas Kyle and Jackie O rejected.

This morning the KIIS FM breakfast hosts read out a variety of segment suggestions from their producers that were deemed unsuitable to put to air.

"The producers, they work very hard behind the scenes on coming up with great, different, unique ideas," Jackie said. "Sometimes they hit the mark and sometimes they're way off the mark.

"I'm going to preface this by saying I'm embarrassed to be reading these out," Jackie continued. "Really, they're just ridiculous. They're not happening on the air, OK."

The first rejected segment idea that Kyle and Jackie O read out was called 'Pedro the Pedo' which would feature their producer, Pedro Cuccovillo Vitola.

"This segment is actually bringing awareness to stranger danger for kids and parents," Jackie said. "So we would organise with parents ahead of time to have 'Pedro the Pedo' in a van trying to lure their child into their van with whatever, a puppy, lollies. If the kid doesn't (get into the van) the parents are awarded $10,000 … and obviously if they're led into the van they lose."

Even Kyle seemed taken aback by the pitch, saying to Jackie: "I feel this is rife with problems."

Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O in their KIIS FM studio.

Another segment idea brainstormed by the radio show's producers was going to be called 'Kyle and Jackie O's Gunt or Gock?'

According to Urban Dictionary, a 'gunt' is the "bulging area found on large older women between the waist and the genital area", and a 'gock' is the male version.

"We would be encouraging those listeners who may have a 'gunt' or 'gock' to come in and they would all be given the same stretch pants … and we'd have to guess whether they are 'gunt' or 'gock' (ie: guess whether they are male or female)," Jackie explained.

A third segment pitched by producers was 'Whose limb is it anyway?'

"You would have somebody's missing limb from a celebrity and you would have to guess whose limb it is," Jackie said. "They did say there would be enough celebrities to make it work. You could have Adam Hills' prosthetic leg, Oscar Pistorius, Angus Crichton has a missing finger, Lily Allen got rid of her third nipple."

There was some confusion about whether the segment would involve the actual body parts or the celebrities' prosthetics.

"That's where it comes unstuck," Jackie admitted.

And finally, one of the rejected segment ideas came from Kyle himself.

It was to be called 'The Master Debater' and it involved challenging a KIIS FM listener named George (who has appeared on the show in the past) to masturbate in the same room as producer Adam Price.

"We have George the Virgin … he comes in and Shivering Adam, our own virgin, they have a masturbation contest while discussing ongoing world topics like politics, global warming," Kyle explained. "The first to get the poison out wins!"

An unimpressed Jackie said: "I wasn't even going to bring that one up actually. This is so disgusting and ridiculous."

While all of these segment ideas were rejected, Kyle and Jackie O have managed to get some rather risqué segments to air this year.

They recently held their 'Most Beautiful Penis Pageant' which involved male listeners presenting their genitals to the hosts who then picked which penis was the most attractive.

