'Disgusting': Commercial truck leaves rubbish on major road

RUBBISH was seen flying off the back of a commercial truck this week as it travelled down a major Ipswich road.

A resident who was travelling behind the truck watching the rubbish fall onto the road took pictures and forwarded them to the QT.

He did not want to be named, but said it was distressing to see this kind of littering in the area he calls home.

He said at least five different items of rubbish fell out of the back of the truck in a 300 to 400 m stretch.

Littering is enforceable under the Waste Reduction and Recycling Act 2011.

Ipswich City Councillor Sheila Ireland said any private or commercial driver had an obligation to secure their load but that it was the Queensland Police and the state government Department of Main Roads responsible for enforcing those rules.

A Redbank Plains resident took these photos after seeing litter coming out of a commercial truck travelling down Redbank Plains Rd this week.

"It may also come under the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection (DEHP)," Cr Ireland said.

"The council does work in partnership with DEHP and is taking steps to increase awareness about litter prevention.

"We are also encouraging people to report such instances direct to council."

