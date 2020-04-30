GRAPHIC: Farmer pleas after cattle shot with arrows

The second heifer that had been shot in the face with an arrow. It survived.

A SOUTHEAST grazier found two of his hand-reared "pet" cattle shot wth arrows in a sickening act of cruelty.

Boonah beef producer Sean Winks said he found the first calf riddled with arrows about two weeks ago.

"I was looking for some of my little heifers. I was still missing one and I ended up finding it dead in the grass with three arrows sticking out of its head," he said.

Mr Winks reported the incident to police but no-one has been charged.

Last Friday, he noticed another heifer with a small black spot on its nose.

"I was trying to get close but we thought it was just dirt, and it was walking around fine," he said.

"I went back on Saturday with some hay and it looked like the end of a lead pencil on the black mark, and then I realised she's got an arrow in her."

Mr Winks said he secured the animal and managed to remove the item lodged in its head.

"I got some pliers and pulled this seven inch piece of arrow out of her head. She's alive that one. It's just been these little heifers that they've shot both times."

Mr Winks said the arrow would've caused the animal great distress.

The arrows Mr Winks removed from his animals. The top arrow was taken out of the heifer that survived.

"It was a couple of inches below it's eye, but it wouldn't have been real nice having that stuck in it's head I wouldn't imagine," he said.

Some of the animals' mothers died in the drought and were bottle-fed by Mr Winks and his family.

"I have referred to them as pets to a few people actually. When you feed these little calves night and day for months on end..."

"These poor little things. You look after them for all that time then you put them out in the paddock and this happens to them."

Mr Winks and some of his heifers, including the white one that survived an arrow attack.

"I was disgusted. I wouldn't like to find a feral pig or anything dead the way these things have been treated. Arrows in the head and the nose - none of those are quick fatal spots to shoot something, especially with a bow and arrow."

The second attack was also reported to police, and Mr Winks urged anyone with information to come forward.

"I just want it to stop. They need to be caught and brought to justice."

