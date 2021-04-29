‘Disgusted’ coach puts spotlight on every Ipswich player

Ipswich Eagles coach Kym Mansell has called for more commitment after a disappointing performance against Moorooka last weekend.

Ipswich Eagles coach Kym Mansell has called for more commitment after a disappointing performance against Moorooka last weekend.

IT was the blast that will hopefully reignite the Ipswich Eagles this season.

How the Eagles respond in Saturday's QFA Division 2 North clash with Wynnum will provide an early indication of how serious this year's Ipswich team is.

Head coach Kym Mansell is demanding better in the round 4 match at Limestone Park after last Saturday's 50-46 defeat to Moorooka where the Eagles had added Anzac motivation.

"I was disgusted,'' Mansell said, reflecting on the low-scoring match where Ipswich had plenty of opportunities to secure victory.

"It was an absolutely disgraceful effort.

"I've never coached a team that showed so little for a game of footy with four minutes to go.''

That's when the Eagles came within a goal of victory yet continued to falter.

"We shouldn't have been in that position,'' he said.

However, after a major team review following the game and on Tuesday night, Mansell challenged his players to show what they can do - like they did in their comprehensive opening round victory over Gympie.

"We'll work hard this week,'' he said, hinting at some key changes after tonight's training.

"We're not going to tolerate that effort.

"The biggest thing we didn't do last week was switch on the right times.

"We didn't show up when we were having shots at goal and they (Moorooka) played on straight away and got out so easy.''

Mansell said it was up to each individual in his squad to fulfil their role in the team, something he was focused on this week to shut down Wynnum.

The Eagles women also return to Limestone Park for the late afternoon game against Noosa, having produced a promising 40-10 win over Moorooka last Saturday.

GAME DAY

QFA Division 2 North: Saturday (2pm) - Ipswich Eagles v Wynnum at Limestone Park. Reserves at noon.

QFAW Division 2 North: Saturday (4.45pm) - Ipswich Eagles v Noosa at Limestone Park.