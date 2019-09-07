'Disgust' at explosives factory approval

I READ with disgust that the explosives factory application for New Chum was approved by both the State Government and the Ipswich City Council.

For so many years, it has been taken for granted that Ipswich, as a working-class city, will elect Labor members and, hence, has become the go-to dumping ground for Brisbane as far as various state governments are concerned.

Witness the burgeoning dumps and super-dumps and the threat of toxic incinerators.

And now there is talk of nuclear power stations, and don't forget the convicted pedophiles when they get released from Wacol.

So, although I am not surprised, I am angry our state members (with the exception of Jo-Ann Miller) are too afraid of losing their endorsements to do what they were elected to do - stand up for us, and look after our best interests.

I am, though, really disappointed in our current Ipswich City Council.

I, perhaps naively, thought the days of rubber-stamping were over, and we could depend on the current administration to do what is in the best interests of our city.

Thank you, though, to Ipswich Residents Against Toxic Environments (IRATE) and Jim Dodrill for working so hard to put our case.

I suppose we should be used to being treated as second-class citizens.

I just sincerely hope that come March 2020, and October 2020, Ipswichians remember what is happening now.

MARGIE BARKER

Ipswich