Disgruntled residents hurl curly questions at Antoniolli

PROTESTERS descended on Andrew Antoniolli's campaign announcement this morning holding signs calling for the establishment of a Queensland ICAC.

Cr Antoniolli today announced some of his policy platforms ahead of the upcoming by-election covering his attitudes toward Ipswich City Council's companies, among other things.

Cr Antoniolli has not only promised to "open the books" on the council-owned companies but to wind up two of the four companies - although he did not specify which two.

After announcing some of his core platforms, including the establishment of a new community cultural centre, Cr Antoniolli took questions from the small crowd gathered.

Many of those were levelled by a small group of protestors who took aim at the sitting councillor over past council decisions and his future intentions, should he be elected.

The questions covered developer donations, the council's approval of residential developments near active landfill sites and the preservation of heritage buildings.

A promise was again made that Murphy's Pub in the city centre would be protected and restoration works - at a "considerable" cost of "a few millions" - would continue to ensure the building's survival.

Cr Antoniolli also answered a question about the recent CCC hearings and allegations brought against former mayor Paul Pisasale, saying he was not aware of any wrong doing.

Councillor Andrew Antoniolli announced his eight core campaign platforms on Friday at the Ipswich Little Theatre. Helen Spelitis

He again repeated, "I've never been under investigation…. That's because I have always put a very high price on my integrity. There is no price on my integrity," Cr Antoniolli said.

He said if he were, or became, aware of any wrongdoing, he had a duty to report that to the appropriate authorities.

Cr Antoniolli said the allegations against former mayor Paul Pisasale were of a personal nature, rather than related to council business.

The three protestors, two of which are associated with the Ipswich Residents and Ratepayers Association, said they were there in the interests of the city.

ICAC NOW: Three disgruntled ratepayers levelled some difficult questions at Cr Andrew Antoniolli during the launch of his eight core campaign platforms. Helen Spelitis

Jim Fazl, listed on the Ipswich Residents and Ratepayers Association website as Treasurer/ Acting Secretary, said he wanted a candidate who would put Ipswich first.

"We're here today to ask mayoral candidate Andrew Antoniolli the tough questions to ensure he becomes the best candidate and puts Ipswich first, not the developers first, not any other interests first, but the residents first," Mr Fazl said.

Cr Antoniolli said he wasn't surprised by the appearance of those holding posters, or putting forward tough questions.

"I opened my launch up to everybody. At the end of the day you have to expect the good and bad," Cr Antoniolli, who spoke calmly with the three holding signs after the event.

Highlights of Cr Antoniolli's policies;

TRANSPARENCY & OPEN GOVERNMENT

The books of all four Ipswich City Council-owned companies will be opened for scrutiny, with two of the companies to be completely wound up. The remaining two companies will have a new board framework including the appointment of independent external board members. Council reports on revenue based activities will be made accessible to the public, such as parking meters and dog registration, through a greatly improved open data portal. Personal Interest Registers of all Ipswich Councillors will be made more easily accessible through Council's website - not disguised and difficult to find, as they currently are. Councillor travel will be reportable in Council meetings. I will personally establish and maintain a register where all contact with developers and other potential conflicts of interest will be recorded. This register will be made publicly available. The existing and future Mayoral Community Funds will be routinely audited and made publicly available. A restructure of Council's committee framework will ensure greater openness and confidence in decision making. Council meetings will be recorded and the videos made available online. All reportable donations made to my mayoral campaign will be publicly disclosed before the election. I will adopt an open door policy for my colleagues, Council staff and the greater Ipswich community. I will maintain ongoing and regular 'Ask Andrew' events and opportunities to provide Ipswich residents with a forum for communication and feedback. I will create an Advance Ipswich Forum made up of a cross section of the community to develop policies and strategies for the benefit of Ipswich moving forward.

ARTS, CULTURE & HERITAGE