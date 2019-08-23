Menu
Council News

Disgraced Ipswich mayor’s CV fail

by Steven Wardill
23rd Aug 2019 4:16 PM
FORMER Ipswich mayor Andrew Antoniolli has been a bit busy of late, with court appearances and the like.

His penchant for a good charity auction earned him a guilty verdict on 13 fraud-related charges and dressing-down for providing testimony that was "largely self-serving and significantly contrived".

Ouch.

Yet the former copper avoided jail. so can dust himself off and get back into the jobs market.

He might want to start by updating his LinkedIn profile, which still spruiks him as the Ipswich mayor.

 

Andrew Antonelli's LinkedIn page, where he's still the mayor of Ipswich
Andrew Antonelli's LinkedIn page, where he's still the mayor of Ipswich

