Paul Bell of Henzells Agency has been disqualified from driving for six months after he crashed his car while driving three times the alcohol limit.
'Disgraced' high-flyer crashes car three times the limit

Chloe Lyons
12th Feb 2019 12:36 PM
A RUGBY league star, turned police officer, turned commercial property manager has been labelled a "disgrace" after he crashed his car while driving three times the limit.

Paul Andrew Bell, 50, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in Caloundra Magistrates Court today, adding to his one-page traffic history.

The court heard police were called to a single-vehicle crash on January 25 about 11.15pm on Sir Joseph Banks Drive, Pelican Waters where they found a "dishevelled" Bell, smelling of alcohol with glassy eyes and minor injuries.

Bell's car suffered "extensive damage" and he waited on scene for police to arrive.

When tested, Bell returned a blood alcohol concentration of .150 per cent.

He told officers he was driving home from a night out.

Bell is a commercial manager for Henzells and previously served as a police officer for 12 years.

Before then, he was a professional rugby league player in the National Rugby League competition in Australia and in the United Kingdom.

Lawyer Neale Tobin told the court his client's actions were "out of character", but Magistrate Stephanie Tonkin said Bell had "disgraced" himself as people would find out about his crime.

She fined Bell $1200 and disqualified him from driving for six months.

After the disqualification period is over, he'll be subjected to an alcohol interlock condition on his car.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

