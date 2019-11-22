Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Disgraced former Labor MP Eddie Obeid learns parole fate

22nd Nov 2019 12:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FORMER NSW Labor powerbroker Eddie Obeid will be released from prison almost three years to the day since he was sentenced.

The 76-year-old was granted parole with strict conditions at a private meeting with the State Parole Authority today.

The conditions include that he not engage in any activity paid or unpaid involving the control of money or assets of other people or organisations.

Obeid was sentenced in December 2016 to five years behind bars with a non-parole period of three years after being found guilty and convicted of misconduct in public office.

He will be released on December 14.

More Stories

disgraced politician eddie obeid editors picks labor party nsw labor party

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Local diesel fitter named TAFE apprentice of the year

        premium_icon Local diesel fitter named TAFE apprentice of the year

        Careers Local Goodna apprentice, Darcy Culley, 19, has been awarded a gong for his hard work helping other students.

        • 22nd Nov 2019 12:00 PM
        Order of Rechabites: Not so secret group's 150 year mission

        premium_icon Order of Rechabites: Not so secret group's 150 year mission

        News Ipswich 80-years-olds part of a unique underground society

        • 22nd Nov 2019 11:44 AM
        34yo man charged with attempted kidnapping of teen boy

        premium_icon 34yo man charged with attempted kidnapping of teen boy

        Crime Ipswich man accused of attempted kidnapping of boy, 16