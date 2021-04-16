Menu
Disgraced dentist in custody over ‘degrading’ assaults

Danielle Buckley
Danielle Buckley
16th Apr 2021 2:12 PM
A former Gympie dentist who pleaded guilty to a raft of "violent and degrading" offences has been taken into custody to await his sentence.

Jebson John Pidgeon Herrod, 37, was led away from the dock of the Brisbane District Court on Friday after pleading guilty to 21 violent offences including sexual assault, indecent assault and assault occasioning bodily harm.

The court heard the offences were committed over two years against a woman who bravely fronted court this morning for Herrod's sentence, which was adjourned until next week.

 

Jebson John Pidgeon Herrod was taken into custody today. Picture: Annette Dew
Jebson John Pidgeon Herrod was taken into custody today. Picture: Annette Dew

"All relate to a course of conduct that was violent, degrading and persistent...," prosecutor Noel Needham told the court.

The court heard Herrod was initially facing more offences, but they were dropped after "significant negotiations" between defence and prosecutors.

Herrod's barrister Terry Morgans did not make any submissions and instead requested that the sentence be adjourned so a probation and parole report could be obtained.

Herrod will be sentenced next Wednesday.

Originally published as Disgraced dentist taken into custody over 'degrading' assaults

